Caudwell Unveils 300hp Turbo-Charged V6 Diesel Outboard Engine for 2024

[By: Caudwell Marine]

Caudwell Marine is pleased to reveal the key features of their 300hp Turbo-Charged V6 Diesel Outboard Engine. This outboard engine incorporates innovative features and aims to deliver power, performance, manoeuvrability and efficiency to all boat users looking for a durable and reliable outboard solution.

300hp V6 Diesel Powerhead: At the heart of the outboard engine is a 300hp Turbo-Charged V6 Diesel Powerhead which delivers 590nm of torque at 2,200RPM. The powerhead features a marine proven, robust cast iron long block, capable of withstanding intense duty cycles along with an advanced closed loop cooling system. Despite its power, the Caudwell Marine 300hp Diesel Outboard is economical to run with significant savings versus petrol Outboard Engines of equivalent power. Ahead of launch, Caudwell Marine will publish performance data demonstrating real-world savings operators can expect across a range of different vessels and conditions. Axis-Drive Steering System: The product features a patented integrated steering system known as the ‘Axis Drive’. This electro-hydraulic steering system articulates steering from the lower part of the outboard leg only, with the powerhead and ‘upper’ leg section remaining stationary in the turn. The Axis Drive steering system operates at a 120 degree angle, ensuring propellers are deployed to effectively deliver power throughout the turn, providing full control at both high and low speeds and in all conditions.

Dual Propeller: The Axis-Drive Steering System is further enhanced by a contra-rotating dual propeller setup, which transfers the power of the outboard to the water with added grip and balanced torque, whilst at the same time driving increased fuel efficiency.

Twin Clutch Gearbox: Featuring a sophisticated twin clutch system, this marine focused gearbox provides smooth gear engagement between forward and reverse. The proportional hydraulic technology within the gearbox allows independent control of the two clutches, leading to seamless directional transitions at high and low speed and features full crash-stop functionality.

Cowling: The engine's cowling features a service hatch for ease of access during daily checks and maintenance. The ‘user focused’ cowling design aims to ensure easy maintenance of key components such as the water pump, along with the ability to evacuate and replace both engine oil and lower unit oil from the back of the vessel. VCS: The Vessel Control System is ergonomically designed with a premium look and feel. Supplied with industry leading functionality as standard, such as electronic stop/start, anti-theft functionality, MFD outputs and multi- helm station options, the VCS is equipped comprehensively and designed for a straight-forward user experience. A joystick control package with dynamic positioning is available as an additional option, providing precise control and effortless manoeuvrability.

Rigorous Testing and Validation: Caudwell Marine has invested extensive effort and resources in rigorous functionality and validation testing before launch. Caudwell is proud to confirm that it has conducted over 19,000 hours of sea trials, as well as 4,000 hours of dedicated lab-based testing. The Caudwell Marine design validation programme has included structural tests, log-strike tests, wave hops tests, hot and cold environment tests, impact assessments and corrosion tests, all carried out to ensure their outboard engine will deliver resilience and reliability in all conditions and to all users.

Commercial Director of Caudwell Marine, Peter Ordway comments “In line with our customer’s feedback, our focus has been to produce a robust, reliable and high performance diesel outboard. However, we have added product features which we believe provide a clear and direct benefit to the boat user but critically also adhere to our mantra of going beyond market expectations, delivering market leading ‘usability’ alongside ultra-reliability”. Designed to enhance productivity and minimise costs and downtime for marine operators, Caudwell Marine anticipate high demand from Boat Builders and commercial operators from across the world. The engine will be made available through a global network of distributors in 2024.

