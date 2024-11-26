Castrol Appoints Mathieu Boulandet as CEO of Global Marine and Energy

[By: Castrol]

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has announced the appointment of Mathieu Boulandet as CEO of its Global Marine and Energy business. Previously, Mathieu was Castrol’s Vice President for Industrial business in Europe, where he played a pivotal role in delivering sustainable and profitable growth.

Mathieu joined Castrol in 2018 in Germany as Global Industrial Technology Manager. Prior to that, he worked for 17 years with TotalEnergies in various roles along the lubricants value chain including sales, global accounts, technology, strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Mathieu has lived and worked in Denmark, Germany, France, the Middle East, Singapore, China, and South Korea and brings with him diverse global and regional experience.

Mathieu will drive Castrol’s focus on offering customers with cutting-edge digital technology and lubricant solutions in support of efficiency, sustainability, alternative fuels and evolving regulations, in line with changing customer needs and evolving trends in the marine and energy sectors.

Speaking about his new role, Mathieu Boulandet, CEO, Castrol Global Marine and Energy, said: “I feel incredibly proud to lead Castrol’s Marine and Energy business and to support these vital sectors amidst increasing operational and regulatory complexity. I look forward to collaborating closely with our teams to deliver greater value to our customers and develop new solutions that enable us to deliver end-to-end lubrication as a service and help our customers and partners to reach their sustainability goals.”