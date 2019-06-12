Cashman Equipment Corp Expands Business Development Team

Cashman Equipment Corp (CEC) is excited to welcome two new Business Development Managers to its sales team, Nick Crow and Richard Hastings. Both, Hastings and Crow, reside in Houston, Texas and will help CEC in sales and business development matters focused in the Gulf of Mexico. The recruitment of these two experienced individuals is in line with company’s efforts to build a strong nationwide team. In late 2017 and 2018, CEC also hired two East Coast sales team members, Jan Andrusky and Andrew Korney based in New York City and Washington, DC, respectively.

Crow comes to Cashman with 10 years industry experience. Prior to Cashman, Crow worked for Bechtel as their Senior Charterer where his duties included multi-voyage charter agreements, spot charters, rigging and stowage reviews, and project charter estimates. Crow is also the inventor of record on a Bechtel patent for the use of cameras for navigation during barge voyages. The invention, known commonly in the industry as Live-StrOM, received the Innovation of the Year Award for 2018 within the company. Crow holds a degree in Maritime Administration from Texas A&M Galveston and is currently completing a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Clemson University with which he will graduate in August of this year.

Hastings has over 17 years of oil & gas industry experience. Before joining Cashman, Hastings worked for several companies in the project management and business development positions; most notably, he worked with Cal Dive International for 14 years. His experience includes various domestic and international marine construction, diving, salvage, pipeline, platform installation, and decommissioning projects. Hastings holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas State University.

Korney is a 2006 Marine Engineering graduate from Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He has sailed on both U.S. and foreign flagged vessels, upgrading his license before coming shore side. Following his time at sea, he worked as a Technical Superintendent and Technical Manager for various shipping companies; vessel types include tankers, containerships and RO/ROs. In 2012, Korney transitioned into a sales and marketing role to introduce a company with emerging technologies to the marine market.

Andrusky has over 25 years’ experience in the tug and barge industry. A U.S. Navy veteran, she began her maritime career at McAllister Towing & Transportation in New York harbor. Prior to joining Cashman, she worked for Weeks Marine Inc. for 18 years. While managing their fleet of 15 tugs, she expanded her area of expertise in marine construction, heavy lift and dredging. Her career highlights include managing the transportation of the world trade center 9/11 debris and coordinating the delivery of heavy lift equipment and tugs for the salvage of U.S. Airways flight 1549 from the Hudson River. Andrusky has served on the AWO Atlantic Regional Board and President of the nonprofit Tug Pegasus Preservation Project.

All U.S. sales team members report to Dan Schwall, Senior Vice President. “Jan, Andy, Rich and Nick bring a wealth of experience and talent to the Cashman Team and will enable Cashman Equipment Corporation to achieve maximum potential in our operating region of North America and the Caribbean,” said Schwall.

