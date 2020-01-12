Carnival Corp. Pledges Aid to Australian Bushfire Disaster Recovery

Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest leisure travel company, has announced that the corporation's philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation, and five of its global cruise line brands together with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have collectively pledged over $1.25 million to support disaster recovery efforts from raging bushfires causing widespread devastation throughout Australia.

The pledge includes $1 million from the family foundation of Carnival Corporation's Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine, in addition to $250,000 (AU$350,000) from Carnival Foundation and five of the company's brands – P&O Cruises (Australia), Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. All five brands have ships based year-round in Australia or homeport seasonally in the country.

Similar to donations following recent hurricanes and typhoons, support is being directed to both immediate and long-term relief efforts. Based on input from local officials and community leaders, the $1 million donation will be provided to support the most timely and urgent relief needs throughout the country. As previously announced, the $250,000 donation has been committed to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

"Our cruise lines carried hundreds of thousands of Aussies and international guests on voyages this summer, and this gesture is a sign of our solidarity with the local community," said Sture Myrmell, president of Carnival Australia, which comprises several of the corporation's brands operating in the country. "As a cruise shipping organization with close ties to Australian communities developed over many years, we have been shocked by the devastation from this ongoing disaster. Our cruise lines are contributing to the Australian Red Cross' Disaster Relief and Recovery work because of the organization's experience in dealing with the effects of natural disasters and its national reach."

Added Myrmell: "Communities affected by the bushfire crisis are in immediate need, and we are pleased to be able to contribute in a way that ensures help can be delivered where it is needed most and as quickly as possible. This contribution is being made on behalf of all of our guests who are no doubt equally shocked and concerned at what has happened to their fellow Australians."

The company's commitment follows the combined AU$50,000 donation from P&O Cruises (Australia) and its guests to the St Vincent de Paul Society in late 2019 to support residents of New South Wales and Queensland impacted by the local bushfires at that time.

Information on the Australian Red Cross, its recovery efforts and ways to provide support can be found at https://www.redcross.org.au/.

