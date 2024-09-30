Caribbean States Join Together to Call for Fuel Levy

[By: Maritime Authority of Jamaica]

Caribbean states have joined forces to ensure the views of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are taken into account during high-level maritime decarbonisation discussions this week.

The Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC82) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) – shipping’s governing body – will discuss a range of environmental matters, including proposed mid-term measures for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, including technical and economic measures.

The Caribbean islands – Jamaican, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Barbados, Dominica, the Grenadines, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Vincent – are calling for the economic measure to be in the form of a universal GHG levy on shipping emissions which ensures that all carbon emitters contribute proportionately. The States want to see funds/revenue from the levy distributed in a manner that will assist SIDs and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) with climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

In the Caribbean, this could mean:

enabling the updating of port infrastructure in the region,

assisting Caribbean shipowners to retrofit vessels to become cleaner,

supporting research and development of new fuels,

and funding seafarer training, among other initiatives.

Member States attending MEPC 82 will debate a range of proposals aimed at tackling climate change. The Caribbean small island states are working together to ensure that any measures introduced are just and equitable for all countries, particularly developing nations.

Bertrand Smith, Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica said: “The maritime world is strongly committed to decarbonisation and making good progress. However, we must not lose sight of the impact new regulations may have on smaller nations and we must all help them to meet global standards.”

He explained: “In the Caribbean we already pay some 7.5% higher freight rates. Revenue from a mandatory levy should be used to help with resilience in relation to climate change.”

He also pointed out: “Here in the Caribbean we are already feeling the impacts of climate change with extreme weather occurrences, such as the recent Hurricane Beryl, becoming more frequent. We know first-hand what we are up against and we are committed to working together to protect our oceans and world for future generations.”