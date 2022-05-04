Cargill’s Ann Shazell Appointed New MACN Chair

[By: MACN]

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) has announced the appointment of Ann Shazell as Chair of the Board. Additionally, Captain Rajesh Unni was elected Vice Chair and Martin Krafft has joined the Board.

MACN CEO, Cecilia Müller Torbrand, said “I am very pleased to welcome both Ann and Rajesh to these roles. Both are recognized industry leaders with strong skill sets. I would also like to thank John Sypnowich, who stepped down from the Chair after four years in the role, for his commitment, passion, and drive over the last four years. He has helped lead MACN through a period of extraordinary achievement and growth.

Ann Shazell is the Group Lead Lawyer for Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business. Ann, who has been a Member of the MACN Board since 2019, is a lawyer specializing in all aspects of maritime law.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chair of MACN and very much looking forward to working with my fellow Board members and Cecilia’s brilliant team to further the aims of MACN. This is an exciting time for MACN with the growth of our membership, the expansion of our collective action work and HelpDesk support network, and the development and launch of our Global Port Integrity Platform.”

Captain Rajesh Unni, Founder and CEO of Synergy Group, one of the world’s leading ship managers, commented “Ridding shipping of corruption must be a core objective as we become an even more transparent and sustainable industry. MACN is leading this fight. I’m very happy to have this opportunity to play my part.”

Martin Krafft, Vice President of Fleet Management at Fednav Limited, said, " Since Fednav joined the MACN, I have been repeatedly impressed by their outstanding work of bridging our industry's legal and operational needs to build a better future for the next generation of seafarers. I am equally humbled and excited to work with a board of industry leaders that have achieved so much in a relatively short time – and will undoubtedly continue to make a positive difference in the world."

John Sypnowich said “Congratulations to both Ann Shazell and Capt. Rajesh Unni on their appointments. Cecilia and her team have built a well-run organization doing great work that delivers tangible results for the entire shipping industry. I would like to thank the Board, the Secretariat, and the MACN memberships for their support and hard work over the years. I believe the organization could not be in better hands to build on the continued success of MACN.”



