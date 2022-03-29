Canaveral Port Authority Officials Break Ground on Cargo Berth Project

[By: Canaveral Port Authority]

With shovels in hand, officials from the Canaveral Port Authority joined with leaders from federal, state, and municipal government, along with business and space industry representatives to ceremonially break ground on a massive $48 million project to rebuild Port Canaveral’s North Cargo Berth 3 (NCB3). The Port Canaveral Cargo Berth Rehabilitation and Modernization project is a significant component of the Port’s capital investment plan to ensure the Port’s competitive position in a global marketplace and support the economic prosperity of the Central Florida region.

“This groundbreaking is the start of a new chapter for Port Canaveral,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Director and CEO. “This berth project is critical to expand our abilities to accommodate a growing and very diverse cargo business portfolio. After a couple of difficult years, it’s great to be back and, once again, building our future on a solid foundation of current business and a wide horizon of new opportunities.”

Built in 1976, North Cargo Berth 3 has been out of service since 2014. The original over water pier design in combination with the increasing size of today’s commercial vessels and the Port’s growing cargo diversity had made the berth functionally obsolete. Demolition of the existing pier began in December 2021; it will be replaced with an 880-foot-long multi-purpose wharf that ensures the necessary channel width to accommodate larger vessels simultaneously at berth.

In welcoming the nearly 100 invited guests, Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Jerry Allender thanked the elected officials, federal and state funding partners, and port terminal operators and tenants for their commitment to supporting the economic prosperity of the Port community. “Building a strong economy also takes leadership at all levels of government to ensure that public and private companies can strategically invest in growth opportunities and successfully operate to their full potential,” said Chairman Allender.

At its September 2021 meeting, the Canaveral Port Authority commissioners awarded a $48.07 million contract to Titusville, Fla.-based RUSH Marine, LLC for the NCB3 project. Local Brevard County-area subcontractors working with RUSH on the project include Chrome Electric, Franklin Services of Brevard and WLS Utilities.

Congressman Bill Posey thanked the Canaveral Port Authority and the Port community for their roles making NCB3 a reality. “Who could have imagined that in 1939, when the legislature made the Canaveral Port Authority, that is would grow to be what it is today. It has become the absolute most unwavering, unstoppable, and ever-growing economic driver in the region. I want to thank the Canaveral Port Authority for helping maintain and build our critical infrastructure.”

Total development cost of the Port Canaveral Cargo Berth Rehabilitation and Modernization project is $48 million. The Canaveral Port Authority (CPA) was awarded a $14 million 2019 Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD). The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is supporting the project with $33 million in state grant funding.

The berth rehabilitation and modernization project is a critical component of Port Canaveral’s expansion of its cargo facilities.

Port Canaveral has been continuously engaged in advancing its capabilities to expand cargo operations at the Port by deepening the harbor to accommodate larger ships, upgrading seawalls and berthing facilities, making landside improvements, investing in new mobile harbor cranes, and expanding cargo terminals access through roadway improvements.

