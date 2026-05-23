Canaveral Port Authority CEO Murray Inducted into Maritime Hall of Fame

[By Canaveral Port Authority]

In recognition of a distinguished maritime career spanning five decades, Captain John W. Murray, CEO of the Canaveral Port Authority, was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame (IMHOF) during a ceremony hosted by the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Capt. Murray and his fellow inductees were recognized for their leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to advancing the maritime industry throughout their careers.

“I’m deeply honored to be inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame alongside so many respected leaders in our industry,” said Capt. Murray. “The maritime industry has provided me with extraordinary opportunities over the past five decades and I’m grateful to the many colleagues, mentors and co-workers who have helped shape my journey along the way.”

“Each of these individuals has made a lasting impact on the industry through leadership, vision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We were proud to recognize their accomplishments alongside so many colleagues, partners, and friends from across the maritime sector,” said Stephen Lyman, Executive Director, MAPONY/NJ.

After graduating from the Maine Maritime Academy in 1979, Capt. Murray began his maritime career as a third mate at Lykes Bros. Steamship Company, rising through the ranks to master before moving ashore to hold executive positions, including SVP, Operations. He then served as President and CEO of Hapag-Lloyd USA, the U.S.-Flag subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd AG, one of the top five global container shipping companies.

During his 10-year tenure at Port Canaveral, Captain Murray has shaped the Port into one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse deepwater seaports, elevating its long-term strategic mission with nearly $1 billion in planned capital improvements and tripling operating revenues to a record $218 million in 2025.

A member of the National Cargo Bureau, Captain Murray was elected to the American Bureau of Shipping and has served on the Transportation Research Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, as well as the U.S. Transportation Command Executive Working Group. He also served as a Director with the Steamship Mutual Underwriting Association, Ltd., London, UK and participated in the biannual Department of Defense forum established to regularly interact with commercial ocean carriers supporting U.S. military sealift requirements.

A U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain, he has testified before the U.S. Congress about cargo preference and the importance of the Maritime Security Program to the United States. A lifelong advocate for the Jones Act and a strong U.S. Flag fleet of deep-sea ships, he is a longstanding member of the National Defense Transportation Association, the Navy League of the United States, the Council of American Master Mariners, and the International Propeller Club.

