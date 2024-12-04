Canada’s Combat Support Ship Asterix Departs After Scheduled Maintenance

[By: Davie Shipbuilding]

Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) has successfully completed the biannual maintenance of the Combat Support Ship (CSS) Asterix, marking its second return to the Lévis shipyard, where it was built, since entering service in 2018. From October 7 to November 25, CSS Asterix underwent critical dry-docking, including hull cleaning, painting, valve inspections, and servicing of key systems such as anodic protection and anchor chains. This work ensures the vessel’s ongoing safety, reliability, and operational readiness.

Since its commissioning in 2018, CSS Asterix has been a vital asset to Canada’s naval support operations, delivering exceptional performance on missions around the world. In August 2024, Federal Fleet Services—Davie’s sister company overseeing CSS Asterix’s performance and service delivery—was awarded a three-year service extension by the Canadian government.

Missions in the Service of Canada and Its Allies As part of the Canadian fleet, CSS Asterix has participated in numerous international missions, supporting NATO operations and providing humanitarian aid in crisis zones. Notably, the ship played a critical role in large-scale exercises such as the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), and has covered over 250,000 nautical miles, delivering almost 100,000 m³ of fuel. It has conducted 480 replenishment at sea (RAS) operations with vessels from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Denmark, Chile, Peru, Germany, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Singapore, Norway, India, and South Korea, and has visited 19 countries. During the most recent RIMPAC in 2024, CSS Asterix achieved impressive results, performing a total of 31 RAS, transferring 8,677.8 m³ of marine fuel and 134.3 m³ of aviation fuel. The ship travelled 4,641.4 nautical miles and completed 12 heavy jackstay transfers, which involve moving personnel or supplies between ships via a wire cable. CSS Asterix also participated in major exercises such as a boarding operation with Navy SEALs and a Carrier Strike Group protection drill. The ship also marked a significant milestone by completing its 100th replenishment with a different vessel, further solidifying its reputation as a logistical cornerstone of the fleet.

CSS Asterix has further demonstrated its ability to adapt to modern requirements, including the recent integration of anti-drone systems (NiDAR) and an onboard agricultural system, enabling the crew to grow fresh vegetables during long deployments at sea.

An Innovative Project and Swift Construction CSS Asterix’s story began in 2015, when Davie took on the challenge of converting a modern German container ship into a support vessel for the Royal Canadian Navy. This project, conducted under the Resolve Project, aimed to fill the gap left by the retirement of the HMCS Protecteur and HMCS Preserver supply ships. The ambitious project was completed in record time—less than two years—delivering a fully modernized vessel on time and on budget. CSS Asterix was delivered in 2017 and entered service in January 2018. Over the past seven years, the Federal Fleet Services team has maintained a flawless track record in delivering combat support services, playing a pivotal role in enabling the Royal Canadian Navy to successfully carry out critical missions worldwide.

An Undeniable Success for Davie CSS Asterix is a source of pride for Davie and its partners. Over 900 Canadian companies contributed to this project, and the ship’s innovative model has attracted interest from navies around the world. This vessel showcases Davie’s expertise and ability to provide rapid, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions to critical national defence needs.

About Davie Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ice-going ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. In November 2023, Davie acquired Finland’s Helsinki Shipyard, the world leader in icebreaker design and construction. Find out more at davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

About Federal Fleet Services Based in Ottawa, Ontario Federal Fleet Services Inc. supports military, government and humanitarian operations through the construction, ownership, servicing and management of complex, mission-critical ships. Find out more at federalfleet.ca.