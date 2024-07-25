California Lawmaker Prioritizes Harbor Tug Safety

[Office of California Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains]

Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) visited the Port of Oakland last week to discuss her proposed harborcraft legislation and to call on regulators to prioritize mariner safety.

Dr. Bains toured the port aboard the tugboat Sandra Hugh to gain first-hand insight into the challenges posed by recent CARB regulations requiring the installation of unproven and potentially dangerous technologies.

The proposed bill, AB 1122, addresses concerns raised by unions, businesses, and the U.S. Coast Guard over the past three years regarding CARB’s updates to the Commercial Harborcraft Rule. These updates would force companies to install expensive, unvetted equipment called Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs) or decommission tugboats prematurely. Experts fear a repeat of the disastrous DPF rollout in the trucking industry, which caused $5.2 million in damages, destroyed almost 4,000 acres of forest, and drove hundreds from their homes in just one DPF fire.

“The regulations currently proposed by CARB put our mariners at unnecessary risk and threaten the stability of our supply chains, including for farmers in the San Joaquin Valley who depend on the Port of Oakland for reliable exports,” said Dr. Bains.

“AB 1122 is necessary to protect our workforce, environment, and economy from the unintended consequences of CARB’s rushed regulations. Any new technology mandated should be thoroughly vetted and approved by industry safety experts.”

During her visit, Dr. Bains met with mariners and industry stakeholders to discuss the urgent need to revise the Commercial Harborcraft Rule. On board the Sandra Hugh, a state-of-the-art 5,500-horsepower vessel owned by AmNav Maritime Services, Dr. Bains observed the discipline mariners require to perform their jobs safely and efficiently. The crew and industry stakeholders highlighted the dangers of retrofitting vessels with untested technologies that could lead to engine overheating and fires.

"Protecting our coastal environment and clean air is a shared responsibility. However, mandating untested technologies that could lead to catastrophic failures is not the solution,” said Peter Schrappen, Pacific Region Vice President of the American Waterways Operators.

“By supporting AB 1122, we advocate for a balanced approach that prioritizes both environmental stewardship and the operational safety of our vessels. It’s about safeguarding our marine ecosystems and those working on them. We thank Dr. Bains for writing and fighting for this legislation."

Not only are these retrofits dangerous, but they can also put tugboats out of commission and negatively impact the economy. As of 2022, California's ports processed about 40 percent of all containerized imports and 30 percent of all exports in the United States. California's tugboats, towboats, and barges help move $34 billion worth of agricultural and food products, connecting American farmers with global markets and American supermarkets with international producers.

Representatives from Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) were also in attendance.

The California Senate Transportation Committee and the Senate Environmental Quality Committee have unanimously recommended AB 1122. The Senate Appropriations Committee will vote on the bill, followed by the full Senate. Finally, the bill will need to be concurred in by the full Assembly. The legislative session ends on August 31, leaving only weeks for this critical bill to pass.