Business Network for Offshore Wind Launches Rising Star Scholarship

[By: The Business Network for Offshore Wind]

The Business Network for Offshore Wind today launched its new Rising Star: Offshore Wind Scholarship to help develop the next generation of leadership in offshore wind. As it rapidly expands to meet the demand for renewable energy, the U.S. offshore wind industry needs capable, intelligent, and hardworking individuals to help the industry reach new heights and support a robust, local supply chain. The new scholarship will be awarded annually to graduating seniors interested in pursuing a career in the growing offshore wind industry.

“There is great momentum for offshore wind power in the U.S., particularly in this past year. Educating and nurturing the next generation is critical to the industry’s success, and the Network is committed to fostering the industry’s future leaders,” said Liz Burdock, CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated solely to growing the offshore wind industry and its supply chain in the U.S. “By engaging students at the start of their career, we will help introduce them to an industry that is cutting-edge, creates well-paying jobs, and addresses the critical need to mitigate climate change.”

The scholarship is open to family members of Business Network for Offshore Wind member companies or an individual nominated by a Business Network member. Each year the Network will provide two $8,000 scholarships, which are funded through proceeds of the Network’s Ventus Awards Gala as well as through donations from industry supporters, which must be used toward tuition fees. Applicants must be high school students currently in their senior year intending to enroll full-time in a two- or four-year college or university beginning the following academic year. All applicants will be judged by academic industry leaders based on their interest in pursuing a career in offshore wind, academic achievement, and financial need.

“Part of growing and securing the future of offshore wind is shaping the education and skillset of talented individuals,” added Burdock. “The Rising Star: Offshore Wind Scholarship will provide support to the next generation of offshore wind leaders as they pursue a career in this key renewable energy sector.”

Scholarship applications are being accepted now through March 2. Winners will be announced at the Network’s annual International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum conference, taking place April 26-28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Companies interested in donating to the scholarship fund can find more information online.

