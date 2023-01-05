Busan to Host the 30th CIMAC World Congress

From June 12 to 16, 2023, Busan in South Korea will host the 30th edition of the CIMAC World Congress. Now, the preliminary program has been published. It is divided into the sections Digitalization and Connectivity, System Integration and Hybridization, Electrification and Fuel Cells Development, Controls/ Automation/ Measurement/ Monitoring, Emission Reduction Technologies, Fuels, Lubricants, New Engine Developments, Engine Component Developments and Basic Research & Advanced Engineering.



“The range of topics that awaits the participants is very broad. A central focus lies on reducing emissions, in particularly of greenhouse gas emissions. Alternative, CO2-neutral fuels to replace fossil fuels play the main role here. But other factors that contribute to the further optimization of engines and the reduction of emissions will not be neglected either”, says Marko Dekena Vice-President Technical Program. As at previous congresses, the organizers aim to provide the best possible coverage of the challenges the large engine industry is facing. This includes novel solutions and new developments as well as the continuous optimization and detail improvement of existing systems.

Jonas Åkerman, also Vice-President Technical Program, adds: “The 2023 Congress is taking place under special circumstances. Our industry is currently facing enormous challenges. The Congress comes at just the right time, the holistic professional exchange along the value chain is unique. Busan offers a perfect opportunity to keep up to date with what is happening in the internal combustion engine industry and along the value chain”.

Find the preliminary program here. (https://www.cimaccongress. com/program/preliminary- program/index.html)

