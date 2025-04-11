Bureau Veritas Presents MSC World America with Platinum Pearl Award

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) presented MSC Cruises’ latest flagship, MSC World America, with the Platinum Pearl Award at its naming ceremony yesterday, in recognition of the company’s 20 years of dedication to improving health, safety, and environmental protection across its fleet.

The Platinum Pearl Award highlights MSC Cruises’ commitment to maintaining the highest international standards, reinforced by its integrated voluntary certification scheme. This comprehensive approach helps ensure compliance with some of the most stringent global benchmarks, including marine environment (ISO 21070), health and safety (ISO 45001), food safety (ISO 22000), and energy efficiency (ISO 50001).

In addition, MSC Cruises has obtained BV’s Cleanship notation, demonstrating its proactive efforts to prevent air and water pollution while minimizing waste. The company has also secured additional class notations that target the management and mitigation of acoustic impacts on marine fauna, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable cruising.

MSC World America has been designed for high energy efficiency, exceeding all requirements under the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). Its latest-generation engines run on LNG, enabling a direct transition towards drop-in bio and synthetic renewable fuels. The ship is also equipped with shore power to allow the engines to be switched off while in connected ports. The vessel also features an advanced wastewater treatment system and an onboard recycling management plant to support waste reduction efforts.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “For two decades, MSC Cruises has demonstrated a strong commitment to meeting and exceeding international standards in health, safety, and environmental protection. The Platinum Pearl Award for MSC World America is a testament to their dedication to continuous improvement and sustainable operations. BV is proud to support MSC Cruises in advancing safe, sustainable and efficient shipping.”

Emilio La Scala, President and Managing Director of MSC Cruise Management, said: “We are very proud to receive this award in recognition of the commitment the whole company has made and continues to make in these incredibly important areas. This is a reflection of the hard work and personal commitment of all the crew and landside teams.”