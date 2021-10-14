BSM & KIMFT Cooperate to Promote Korean Seafarers for Global Shipping

With more than 20,000 highly qualified seafarers from over 80 nations BSM offers a multinational and multicultural work environment. © BSM

[By: BSM]

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Institute of Maritime and Fisheries Technologies (KIMFT), a maritime education and research institute operated by the government of South Korea. Within the framework of the “Global Employment Project for Young Korean Seafarers” BSM and KIMFT will cooperate to boost careers at sea in a multinational and multicultural work environment by jointly creating highly competent and passionate maritime manpower.

The strategic collaboration between BSM and KIMFT marks the first step in recognition of the mutual interests in the field of seafarers' entry to the global shipping market and aims to promote the career development and training of young Korean seafarers.

Eva Rodriguez, Director HR Marine at BSM says, “Our partnership with KIMFT is in line with our aim to secure the most competent seafarers for a sustainable future. It will offer great opportunities to young Korean officers within our highly diversified fleet.”

Eun-kyu Jang, Director of Education at KIMFT says, “The signing of this MoU symbolizes a partnership which we believe will lead to excellent job opportunities for competent Korean seafarers in the years ahead.”

As one of the leading countries in the world shipping industry, Korea has endeavoured to nurture highly skilled marine officers through various academic routes for the past 70 years. With the support from the government, a number of national maritime universities, maritime high schools, and vocational institutions have yearly produced more than 2,000 deck and engineering officers who are fully charged to commence their career at sea.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.