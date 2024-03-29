Brookes Bell Welcomes Captain Hisyam Haron to Expanding Asia-Pacific Team

[By: Brookes Bell]

Brookes Bell, the leading multi-disciplinary technical and scientific consultancy for the marine and energy sectors, has added Captain Hisyam Haron to its team in the Asia-Pacific region as the company’s newest Master Mariner.

Captain Haron joins Brookes Bell’s office in Singapore following an extensive 11-year seagoing career, sailing in all ranks up to and including Master onboard a number of multipurpose vessels with Pacific Carriers Limited. His at-sea career included carrying a wide array of breakbulk, steel and project cargoes, along with various bulk and grain cargoes, such as windmill towers and blades, petcoke, cement, iron ore and fertilizer.

In 2022 Captain Haron became a Marine Superintendent, managing a large fleet of multipurpose vessels and bulk carriers. In addition to conducting ISM/ISPS/MLC internal audits, as well as ensuring the vessels were compliant with relevant environmental programmes, he led a number of other crucial internal investigations, including fire incidents, cargo damages and crew injuries. In 2023 he became a Stowage Advisor with G2 Ocean where he provided expert advice and support on all matters relating to planning cargo intakes, cargo stowage and securing, including lifting/rigging plans, lashing calculations and method statements for cargo operations.

Captain Daniel Millett, Director of Nautical at Brookes Bell, said, “Captain Haron’s extensive seagoing experience of carrying, loading and discharging, stowage and securing various cargoes for multipurpose vessels and bulk carriers is crucial to understanding the associated challenges and risks with these types of cargoes.

“By joining our Nautical team in Singapore, Captain Haron will enhance Brookes Bell’s reputation as a leading consultancy for the maritime sector, particularly for stowage and securing assessments, bulk cargo risks and hold preparation disputes, as more clients seek our support in one of shipping’s busiest hubs,” he added.