Brookes Bell Strengthens Glasgow Team with Appointment of Naval Architect

[By: Brookes Bell]

Brookes Bell, the leading multi-disciplinary technical and scientific consultancy for the marine and energy sectors, has expanded its Naval Architect team in Glasgow with the appointment of Dr. Kaan Ilter, a renowned specialist in vessel design, hydrodynamics and structures.

With more than 12 years’ experience in the maritime sector, Dr. Ilter has worked at some of the world’s leading and innovative shipyards and consultancies in Turkey as a Senior Structural Design & Analysis Engineer. In 2022, he joined the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow where he undertook fundamental research in hydrodynamics, further enhancing his reputation as a distinguished Naval Architect.

He is a member of the Turkish Chamber of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, as well as The Royal Institution of Naval Architects. Having already gained an MSc, in 2023, Dr. Ilter earned his PhD in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from Istanbul Technical University. He is also an accomplished researcher and author, having published several papers on vessel design and architecture, including autonomous vessels.

With a strong academic and consultancy background, Dr. Ilter joins Brookes Bell’s global team of leading Naval Architects to provide vital expertise and experience to the maritime sector at a critical time for the industry, as vessels look to ensure their designs are compliant with IMO Energy Efficiency Design Index regulations. He will provide essential problem solving and performance optimisation advice to clients, as well as bolstering Brookes Bell’s knowledge in advancing Naval Architecture trends.

Brookes Bell’s Director of Naval Architecture, Dr. Kieran Dodworth said, “I am delighted to welcome Dr. Ilter to Brookes Bell’s team in Glasgow. His renowned experience and passion for Naval Architecture will further strengthen our highly skilled and expert team at Brookes Bell. We want our clients, across the world, to benefit from the right specialist for the cases we are instructed on in order to provide the strongest possible expertise and service and I am positive that Dr. Ilter will play a leading role in that regard.

“Modern Naval Architecture is such a wide field and technically challenging cases need the right kind of subject specialists that Brookes Bell is known for. With the addition of Dr. Ilter, Brookes Bell can continue to provide the very best Naval Architecture services with the very best outcomes for our clients,” Dr. Dodworth added.