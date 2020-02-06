Broco Underwater Introduces New Hydraulic Tool

By The Maritime Executive 02-06-2020 04:30:30

Broco Underwater is proud to introduce the new BHT-2000 Brocuda™ Hydraulic Tool. The Brocuda is a versatile, multi-function, hand-held tool which can be used for grinding, polishing, cutting, drilling and cleaning. It is designed for use both underwater and topside.

The Brocuda can be used with a variety of wheels, brushes and other attachments for underwater applications including construction, cleaning of ship hulls and propellers, underwater cutting, salvage, demolition, and welding preparation. The high torque gear motor drives a standard 5/8' -11 threaded spindle. Other features include:

• Aluminum body

• Adjustable speed

• Ergonomically designed handle

• High visibility blue paint

• Limited six month warranty

The standard size spindle allows for use with grinding wheels, hull scrubbing brushes, wire and nylon brushes and barnacle busters from a variety of manufacturers.

• Capacity: 9"/228 mm

• Weight: 9.1lbs/4.1kg

• Length: 11"/28 cm

• Width: 5"/13 cm

• Maximum Speed: 4,000 rpm

• Maximum Flow: 32.6 lpm

• Torque: At 2000 psi: 15.2N-m/11.21 ft-lb

At 1000 psi: 7.6 N-m/5.6 ft-lb

The Brocuda is the newest underwater product from Broco, Inc. Well known for development of the original exothermic cutting torch system, Broco transferred that knowledge to the underwater environment in 1975 and developed the Broco BR-22 cutting torch and ultrathermic cutting rods, then welding stingers and electrodes. Broco products are designed by divers for divers, and the Broco Underwater Ultrathermic Cutting System is used by navies and commercial customers around the world.

