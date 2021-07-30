Broad Scope of Wärtsilä Solutions Selected for OHT’s Next Vessel

The new OHT wind turbine installation vessel will operate with a broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions delivering high performance DP © OHT ASA

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply an integrated propulsion and dynamic positioning thruster solution, including the engines, a Wärtsilä NOx reducer emission abatement system, as well as steerable and tunnel thrusters to deliver optimum performance for vessel dynamic positioning in this new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The ship is being built at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co yard for Norwegian heavy transport and WTG installation contractor OHT ASA, and is the first of two next-generation WTIVs to be added to the OHT fleet. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in May 2021.

The GustoMSC NG-14000XL-G design jack-up vessel is customised for offshore wind turbine installation and XL monopile foundations. The vessel will feature a telescopic crane with a maximum capacity of 2,500t and a maximum lifting height of approximately 165 metres. The compact design of the Wärtsilä thrusters is an important benefit since the weight of all onboard equipment can be critical for a jack-up vessel. The lightweight Wärtsilä thruster package meets this requirement while delivering excellent station-keeping capability.

“There is rapid growth in demand for the installation of offshore wind turbines, and the vessels designed to carry out this construction work need to be state-of-the-art. The same applies to the propulsion solutions because reliable and efficient dynamic positioning is essential in all sea conditions. The full scope of Wärtsilä solutions will provide the operational and environmental performance demanded for the next-generation market,” says Torben Mikkelsen, OHT’s Newbuild Project Manager.

“The aim is always to provide optimal propulsion performance for efficient vessel operations, and the advanced range of Wärtsilä solutions selected for this ship will do just that. By enabling efficient free sailing and outstanding dynamic positioning, we are at the same time contributing to the decarbonisation of shipping,” says Dirk Folchert, Senior Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä scope includes four Wärtsilä 32 and two Wärtsilä 20 engines, the Wärtsilä NOx reducer (NOR) system, five steerable thrusters and one Wärtsilä tunnel thruster. Delivery to the yard will take place during the first half of 2022. The ship is expected to be delivered during the second quarter of 2023.

Effective station-keeping is enhanced by the thrusters’ proven retractable system, which has an energy efficient 8-degree tilting feature. This reduces the power need and, therefore, also fuel consumption. The thrusters also deliver thrust that can be up to 23 percent more effective than non-tilted units. The Wärtsilä steerable thrusters feature a modern electric steering system to provide higher redundancy, reliability, and a lower lifecycle cost.

