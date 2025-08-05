Broad Industry Support as More Bronze Sponsors Confirmed for LISW25

[By: London International Shipping Week]

With London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25) fast approaching, a broad and influential group of more Bronze Sponsors has been unveiled, highlighting the strength of cross-sector engagement and the far-reaching impact of the global maritime event.

They include major names from the finance and investment sectors: global financial institutions Citi and Bloomberg, joined by maritime-focused investor relations specialist Capital Link.

From the world of professional services and consultancy, LISW25 welcomes the support of Brookes Bell, a leading multi-disciplinary technical and scientific consultancy to the maritime and energy industries; Arup, a leader in maritime engineering and infrastructure; and Blue Communications, a communications agency serving global maritime and renewable sectors.

Representing the maritime recruitment sector are Faststream Recruitment and Red - Specialist Marine Recruitment , while Safetytech Accelerator helps organisations adopt cutting-edge digital solutions to address operational risks and build resilience and industry association ZESTAs promotes the interests of the Zero Emissions Ship Technology industry.

The ship registry and government-linked sectors are strongly represented with the participation of IRI Marshall Islands, the Irish Maritime Development Office, and Isle of Man Maritime, while port operations and infrastructure are represented by the Port of London Authority which returns as a valued supporter, reflecting the central role of the Thames in both UK trade and the LISW event itself.

Finally, the research and technology community is represented by The Alan Turing Institute, the UK’s national hub for data science and artificial intelligence, whose participation underscores the increasing importance of innovation and digital transformation in the maritime industry.

LISW25 takes place across London from 15th–19th September, bringing together the international maritime community for a week of high-level debate, dealmaking and networking.

Sean Moloney, co-founder and joint CEO of LISW, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a diverse group of Bronze Sponsors joining LISW25. Their involvement reflects the interconnected nature of today’s maritime world, where finance, regulation, talent, data and innovation all play a critical role. We’re proud to have them as part of this landmark week.”

The support from so many organisations further solidifies LISW’s position as a must-attend event for the global maritime community.

For the latest on LISW25 please visit www.lisw.com.