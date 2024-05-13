BRIX Marine and Ashbreez Boatworks Launch “Just 1 More”

[By: BRIX Marine]

BRIX Marine and Ashbreez Boatworks proudly announce the continuation of their successful partnership in crafting custom aluminum boats. With a shared commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Ashbreez Boatworks and BRIX Marine have collaborated on multiple builds, delivering exceptional vessels tailored to the unique needs of each client.

Their collaboration began with the commissioning of a 32-foot aluminum catamaran in 2015, marking the start of a successful relationship that has seen the completion of several projects in both catamaran and monohull models.

One of the notable achievements of this partnership is the construction of the Resurrection Series, a line of custom catamarans designed for fishing enthusiasts. Featuring a full-width cabin, a full berth, and powered by twin Suzuki 350 DP’s or Yamaha 425’s, it was designed for durability and functionality in the challenging waters outside of Seward, Homer, and the Gulf of Alaska.

THE NEWEST ADDITION: “JUST 1 MORE”

Building on their success, Ashbreez Boatworks and BRIX Marine are excited to introduce their latest creation: “Just 1 More,” a 35-foot Resurrection full-width cuddy catamaran. Recently completed in December 2023 with sea trials in April 2024, this vessel combines luxury, performance, and innovation in a single package.

Key Features and Specifications of “Just 1 More”:

Length: 35 feet

Beam: 13 feet

Purpose: Designed as a cruiser capable of fishing and shrimping expeditions

Interior Features:

Triple Shockwave Suspension Corbin seats for comfort during long journeys

L-shaped galley with full kitchen amenities

Oversized marine head for added comfort

Twin forward berths for overnight accommodations, sleeping for up to 6 persons

Exterior Features:

Extended T-transom for increased deck space, with boarding door

Second station console (aft deck – stbd side) with a Garmin 12-inch screen

Dual boarding doors on port and starboard sides for easy access

Construction:

Crafted from marine-grade aluminum

CNC-cut structural components ensure precision

Fully welded hull for strength and stability

Performance:

Yamaha XTO 2 x 425HP outboards

Fuel Capacity: 2x 200 GAL

Yamaha Helm Master EX Steering & Joystick Controls

Equipment & Technology

Full Garmin electronics with dual 16-inch screens for navigation and communication

Flir night vision camera

Quick Gyro MC2/X10 gyro stabilizer

Northern Lights 5 kw Genset

“Just 1 More” performed as expected and the owner is very pleased with the outcome,” said Chad Morse, owner and founder of Ashbreez Boatworks. “This 35 x13 catamaran is the second vessel of its type in two years and our collaboration with Brix is invaluable. Working with Charlie, Perry and the entire crew is an enjoyable experience and process that emphasizes open communication between our companies throughout the time period that the bare hull is being built in Brix’s shop. We have been collaborating since 2015 and we look forward to our continuing relationship and future builds.”

As they look to the future, Ashbreez Boatworks and BRIX Marine remain committed to innovation and excellence in custom boatbuilding. With a shared vision and a passion for perfection, they continue to set new standards in the industry.