Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. to Design Ferry for Casco Bay Lines

[By: Bristol Harbor Group, Inc.]

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) has been selected by Casco Bay Lines (CBL), located in Portland, Maine, to provide naval architecture and marine engineering services for the evaluation and design of a new sub-chapter K passenger/vehicle ferry that will be operated year round in the coastal waters of Casco Bay. The new vessel will replace the M/V MAQUOIT II. BHGI will be responsible for developing a preliminary design report, base design, and final plans, specifications & estimate package suitable for construction bid solicitation. BHGI will work with key stakeholders during the design process to ensure that the final design meets all owner requirements, including minimizing both operational costs and the vessels’ carbon footprint.

“We are pleased to have been selected as the most highly qualified firm to provide services to CBL on this design effort” said Cory Wood, BHGI Vice President. “BHGI has built a strong professional relationship with CBL over the past decade, providing owner’s representation services on two ferry construction projects. We look forward to supporting them during this exciting project.”

BHGI is a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering and consulting firm located in Bristol, Rhode Island. BHGI has been in business for more than thirty years and has produced designs to which hundreds of vessels have been built. BHGI specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, Articulated Tug/Barge Units (ATB), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks. To learn more, you can visit our website: http://bristolharborgroup.com.