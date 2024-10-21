Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. Congratulates its President and Vice President

[By: Bristol Harbor Group, Inc.]

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) is pleased to announce that its President, Gregory Beers, and its Vice President, Cory Wood, have been honored with the esteemed 2024 Rosenblatt-Michigan Award on October 13th, 2024, at the SNAME Maritime Convention (SMC) in Norfolk, Virginia. The Rosenblatt-Michigan Award is an annual accolade presented by the University of Michigan College of Engineering and the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. This prestigious award recognizes alumni who demonstrate outstanding excellence, innovation, and integrity in ship design.

Gregory Beers expressed his gratitude, noting, “I am grateful to the University of Michigan, particularly the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, for the exceptional education that has led to my rich and rewarding career. It is truly an honor to receive such a distinguished award from an organization that means so much to me.”

Cory Wood added, “The University of Michigan has played an invaluable role in shaping me into the professional I am today, and for that, I am truly grateful. It is a privilege to receive the 2024 Rosenblatt-Michigan Award for Excellence in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.”

BHGI is a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering, and consulting firm located in Bristol, Rhode Island. BHGI has been in business for more than thirty years and has produced numerous designs, to which hundreds of vessels have been built. BHGI specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, Articulated Tug/Barge Units (ATB), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks.