Bring KVH Services and Airtime to your Vessel with a Non-KVH Dome!

[By: KVH]

Bring the advantages of the KVH ONE Global HTS Network to commercial vessels and leisure boats with non-KVH antennas.

Make the switch to the leading VSAT maritime network while still using your existing Intellian, Cobham, and other Ku-band terminals, all with no hardware changes! KVH OpenNet lets you bring the power of the KVH ONE Network to your vessel — without a KVH dome! With a simple software update and no hardware changes you'll enjoy:

KVH's global, layered Ku-band HTS network, powered by Intelsat

Speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (up/down)

276 million sq. km (106+ million sq. miles) of VSAT coverage

Flexible month-to-month airtime subscriptions

KVH's 24/7 airtime and technical support

Choice of high-speed and unlimited-use channels, and support for simultaneous channels

KVH's powerful suite of value-added services like KVH Link Content, Managed Firewall Cybersecurity, Crew Internet, and Cloud Email

