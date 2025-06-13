Bridge Industrial Inks 45,000 SF Lease with Rehoboth Terminal

[By: Bridge Industrial]

Bridge Industrial (“Bridge”), a privately-owned, vertically integrated real estate operating company and investment manager, today announced it has signed the first lease at Bridge Point Port Everglades, its recently completed, 171,983-square-foot Class-A logistics facility strategically located adjacent to Port Everglades. Rehoboth Terminal, a Fort Lauderdale-based logistics company and sister company to maritime service provider Accordia Shipping, has signed a long-term lease to occupy 44,805 square feet at the state-of-the-art industrial property. The deal marks a significant milestone for the project and adds to Bridge

Industrial’s growing list of high-quality tenants.

"Bridge Point Port Everglades delivers the modern functionality today’s logistics users demand in one of the most strategic locations in Broward County," said John Mejia, Director of Leasing, Southeast Region, Bridge Industrial. "We’re proud to welcome Rehoboth Terminal and support their continued growth as a leading logistics provider in Port Everglades.”

The exclusive leasing team for the project—Sky Groden, SIOR; Ken Morris, SIOR; and Jeremy Cain of JLL— represented Bridge in the lease transaction.

"Accordia’s decision to expand into Bridge Point Port Everglades speaks to both the strength of the Broward County industrial market and the strategic value of this location,” said Sky Groden, Vice Chairman at JLL. “With demand for modern logistics space remaining high, especially near major ports like Port Everglades, this move positions Accordia to continue growing its operations and efficiently servicing the Caribbean. The facility’s unparalleled access makes it an ideal hub for international shipping and distribution.”

Rehoboth Terminal provides cargo handling and stevedore services at Port Everglades, with a specialization in Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) and container cargo. Alongside Accordia Shipping, which offers weekly RoRo service to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Rehoboth plays a key role in facilitating trade between South Florida and the Caribbean.

“Our expansion into Bridge Point Port Everglades is a decisive step toward advancing clean, secure, and scalable logistics operations that strengthen commercial ties between South Florida and the Caribbean,” said Lousder Jacques, President of Accordia Shipping and Rehoboth Terminal. “This modern facility allows us to streamline traffic at key port entry points and meet the demands of high-frequency RoRo and containerized cargo. As active maritime and terminal operators within Port Everglades, we are focused on operational efficiency, public-private collaboration, and building a strategic foundation for long-term growth, regional impact, and continued excellence in service to our partners and communities.”

Lori Baer, Executive Director of Port Everglades Association, added, "We are proud that our outstanding Port Everglades Association member, Accordia Shipping, will take some of their operations to Bridge Industrial's logistics complex. The location just outside the Port Everglades main gate makes this a real win-win."

Completed in 2024, Bridge Point Port Everglades is a LEED Silver-certified facility featuring 32-foot clear ceiling heights, 34 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, a 120-foot truck court, and ample car parking. Strategically located at 2200 Northeast 7th Avenue in Dania Beach, FL, the property offers immediate access to I-595, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and Port Everglades. The rear-load building offers unparalleled connectivity for companies serving both domestic and international markets. Bridge Industrial is one of South Florida’s most active industrial real estate developers and operators. Since 2012, the company has acquired more than 750 acres in 23 separate transactions across South Florida. The firm has delivered or has under construction over 11 million square feet of Class-A industrial space across the region.