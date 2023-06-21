Breakbulk Europe 2023 Smashes Event Records

[By: Breakbulk Europe]

Breakbulk Europe 2023 has been hailed a spectacular success after a record 10,445 industry professionals from across the supply chain came together for the three-day event at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.

The exhibition on 6-8 June saw total attendees increase by 15 percent compared with 2022, with more than 126 countries represented – another record high across Breakbulk events. Visitors from the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium led the pack, while countries including China, India, Turkey, the UAE, Brazil and Singapore posted the biggest jumps in numbers.

Ahoy’s two gargantuan exhibition halls hosted 534 exhibitors from across the breakbulk supply chain, while the Breakbulk Global Shipper Network, a worldwide network of shippers involved in the engineering, manufacturing and production of industrial projects and cargo, also posted record high numbers, with 444 of its members in attendance – double the number that came to last year’s event.

“Breakbulk Europe is truly unparalleled in its ability to bring together a vast number of industry professionals in a condensed timeframe. This event presents an incredibly powerful business opportunity, extending beyond mere networking to provide a platform for showcasing your company, products and services,” said Juliana Gibbons, VP for breakbulk specialist Swire Projects.

“Breakbulk Europe truly stands in a league of its own,” said Paivi Nygren-Laitinen, sales manager at Finland-based port operator Steveco Oy.

The main stage sponsored this year by DHL Global Forwarding played host to a series of thought-provoking and engaging panel sessions, as speakers debated hot topics from nuclear power and offshore wind to air cargo and the role of ports in supply chain efficiency.

More than 150 participants enjoyed an inspiring session at the Women in Breakbulk Breakfast, while innovation and technology played a primary role at the all-new Breakbulk Futures Zone, an experienced-based space featuring products and services from industry innovators.

“Over the years, Breakbulk Europe has consistently facilitated the formation of strong and enduring partnerships for us, and this year is no exception," said Gelu Batrinca, chartering broker at MUR Shipping Romania. "It stands as an exceptional exhibition that unites a vast array of exhibitors and visitors spanning the entire supply chain, making it an outstanding opportunity to connect and collaborate."

Breakbulk Europe 2024 will return to Rotterdam Ahoy on 21-23 May.

