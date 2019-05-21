Breakbulk Europe 2019 Opens in Bremen

By MarEx 2019-05-21 16:59:29

Breakbulk Europe, the world’s largest event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry, opens its doors at Messe Bremen to an expected crowd of 11,000 from 120 countries today. The Welcome Reception will be held from 17:00 – 20:00, followed by two days of exhibition, conference programming and networking activities.

Breakbulk Europe 2019 returned to Bremen for a second year and will be held in the same location in 2020. With unwavering support from its host city, the event will officially be opened by Mayor Dr. Carsten Sieling, president of the Senate of the Federal State of Bremen, along with Senator Martin Günthner, Minister of Economic Affairs, Labour and Ports for the Federal State of Bremen, and Robert Howe, managing director of bremenports, the host port for the event, and Nick Davison, portfolio director for the event organiser ITE Group.

While being the biggest provides a competitive edge, size is not enough for an industry that is constantly evolving with the global market. “We listened to our customers feedback from last year’s event and have made every effort to deliver an experience that will meet, and hopefully exceed their expectations,” Davison said. “Breakbulk Europe will have a better VIP experience, a stronger and more diverse content offering, more areas for our community to network and have fun, free transport for all attendees across the city, new ports, a new hall … I could go on and on!"

The value for companies in this specialized market to exhibit at Breakbulk Europe has spread and is evidenced by 80 new exhibitors among the more than 550 participating in the show. “Breakbulk Europe will see its first Russian, Danish and Croatian ports,” the event’s director Maleha Khan said. “It’s not just about more exhibitors, it’s about encouraging the right exhibitors to participate.

“This year’s show will have stronger representation from key sectors such as ports in regions where project cargo is being shipped in greater volumes. In fact, as new areas of opportunity open around the world, you’ll see them reflected in the mix of new exhibitors on the show floor.”

Extensive market research was conducted to identify the topics that will be discussed over the two-day conference in two themed areas: the Main Stage in hall 4 will focus on business strategy, case studies and sector-specific issues, while the new Tech & Innovation Hub in Hall 6 will tackle tools for change and a how-to approach on implementation. More than 70 experts, most of whom are working industry professionals, will welcome audience input, so conversation is sure to be lively and offer practical takeaways for all those involved in the industry.

Tickets are available at the door for €200, and include the exhibition, all sessions on the Main Stage and in the new Tech & Innovation Hub, along with free transportation by tram, bus and train via the badge, thanks to the City of Bremen. For more information, please visit https://www.europe.breakbulk.com/page/preview.

