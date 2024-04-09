BOURBON Invests in Renewal of its Passenger Transport Fleet

[By: BOURBON]

Six new versatile “Surfers” for more efficient and sustainable navigation.

Bourbon Mobility, one of the world leader in passenger transport in the Oil & Gas industry with over 1.7 million passengers in 2023, announces a major investment in renewing its fleet with the order of six new crewboats from Piriou shipyards. With a target of 20% reduction in fuel consumption, this new generation of crewboats illustrates the commitment of BOURBON and its teams to promoting sustainable navigation practices while optimising the energy efficiency of the vessels and modernising the fleet for the benefit of our customers.

These 6 new Surfer-type vessels will enhance the fleet operating in West Africa, offering customers an optimal balance between modularity, comfort and energy efficiency. With a length of 27 meters and a maximum speed of 30 kts, these Surfers will be able to carry between 50 and 70 passengers, depending on the chosen configuration, and offer two deck spaces for cargo (40m2 at the stern and 20m2 at the front), versatility highly appreciated by customers. These connected vessels will enable real-time data analysis for continuous fuel consumption optimization or engine operating parameters.

This energy performance is the result of R&D project led by the Bourbon Mobility teams in collaboration with the MAURIC naval architecture firm for the Surfer's conception and design, in particular for the vessel's hydrodynamic lines and its optimised propulsion system and the PIRIOU shipyard for the construction.

These vessels benefit from excellent maneuverability thanks to their propulsion system. They are equipped with new comfortable passenger seats, with USB plugs on each seat. The navigation bridge has been completely redesigned with improved control stations allowing better visibility for the pilot and the very latest navigation equipment (radar, electronic chart).

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2025.