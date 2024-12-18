Borr Drilling Selects Zentech for Engineering Support

[By: Zentech Incorporated]

Houston-headquartered engineering consulting, project and construction management and software development firm Zentech Incorporated (Zentech) has signed a Master Service Agreement for Engineering Services with Borr Drilling Limited, a premier offshore shallow-water drilling contractor dedicated to providing exceptional drilling services to the global oil and gas industry.

Under the scope of the MSA, the American firm Zentech will provide the engineering services including Structural, Marine, Mechanical, Process and Electrical Engineering, in addition to Naval Architecture, whilst offering cutting edge services such as Virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, virtual capture, or terrestrial laser (LiDAR) scanning, unmanned inspection using UAV drones inside tanks, Underwater inspections using drones , GHG Solutions, and Signage Services.

Zentech's Director of Technical Services, Ajai Peter, said: "On behalf of our CEO, Ramesh Maini, and our entire company, we are delighted with this agreement as a recognition of our continued service, quality, and commitment to Borr Drilling and the offshore industry around the world." This collaboration will allow both organizations to capitalize on their respective skills and improve project safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Borr Drilling, known for its expertise in operating modern jack-up rigs, specifically designed to perform efficiently in water depths of up to approximately 400 feet, shares enthusiasm for the collaboration. Stephen Leiper, VP Asset Management of Borr Drilling, commented, “The signing of this MSA allows us to work even more closely with Zentech Inc. to drive the highest standards in engineering and operational excellence, whilst benefiting from the first-rate service focus to which we have grown accustomed to receiving from Zentech"