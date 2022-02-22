Bordelon Marine Names Pitre Director of Operations

[By: Bordelon Marine]

Trenton Pitre, a 10+ year industry veteran has been promoted to Director of Operations. Mr. Pitre has been with Bordelon Marine for the past 7 years within the Operations department. Most recently, as Sr. Operations Manager. Mr. Pitre has previous industry experience with Edison Chouest Offshore making repairs and conducting maintenance on OSV’s, MPSV’s, and AHTS vessel’s working nationally and internationally in numerous locations including Brazil, Africa, Norway, Mexico and Trinidad.

Mr. Pitre commented. “What I enjoy about Bordelon Marine is the close-knit family we have developed over the years. I look forward to growing our Operations Department further, expanding upon our operational capabilities, efficiencies, and continue creating a positive work environment in a leadership role.”

Wes Bordelon, President/CEO added, “Trenton has been an integral part of our Operations Group, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. He’s been in the trenches, and knows our people and equipment better than most. We simply can’t imagine a better person for the job, and we are very excited to see what he can do. Congratulations to Trenton for this well-earned promotion.”

