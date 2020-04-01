Boomsma Shipping Signs Contract with Econowind for VentiFoil

Even with the restrictions and challenges that face the shipping industry with the corona virus pandemic and the latest low oil prices, wind assisted propulsion solutions are still making headway.

Netherlands-based eConowind and Boomsma Shipping announced their collaboration with eConowind contracted to install two of their wind-assist VentiFoil units on one of Boomsma’s vessels.

“We believe it is necessary and very important to accept sustainability challenges to reduce our environmental footprint. Together with the IMO decarbonization goals for 2050 we want to do our part to reduce our fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as soon as possible,” states Johan Boomsma, co-owner of Boomsma Shipping BV.

The eConowind-units are both integrated in a specially designed Flatrack from which a folding VentiFoil can be deployed, these are ridged aspirated wing profiles acting as sails. The Flatrack is designed to optimize the handling of the VentiFoils. The VentiFoils (Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion Units) by Econowind are designed as optimal compact (non-rotating) wing profiles, creating superior thrust by means of the principle of boundary-layer-suction, for which ventilators are mounted inside the VentiFoils. Due to the generated thrust by the eConowind-unit, the thrust of the propeller can be reduced to maintain the same speed leading to fuel savings and emission reductions.

Boomsma adds: “With the help of the Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP) project, part of the EU Interreg North Sea region program, we will install this innovative technology on one of our vessels and research the actual operations and monitor the savings, which are expected to be in the region of 10 percent. Doing so, we will contribute to an environmentally friendlier shipping industry.”

The WASP project is funded by the Interreg North Sea Europe program, part of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and brings together universities and wind-assist technology providers with ship owners to research, trial and validate the operational performance of a selection of wind propulsion solutions.

His brother Ton Boomsma, co-owner and CTO of the company, adds: “We selected a Flatrack solution as we expect that will give optimal results on our ship. The Flatrack units can be placed at different locations on the ship and can be handled with our hatch crane, thus giving us optimal flexibility.”

“We are delighted to move onto the installation stage of the project, working hand-in-hand with the team at Boomsma Shipping. The new Flatrack design has the flexibility of a container, being movable by the hatch crane, needs limited installation time and has possibility for use on several vessels,” Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of Econowind, summarizes.

The installation of the system is scheduled for September 2020, barring any delays given the current situation. The installation will then be monitored and evaluated throughout the rest of 2020 and 2021.

