Bolidt Launches Bolideck® ‘Signature’ as Reinterpretation of Future Teak

[By: Bolidt]

New ‘Signature’ decking system from Bolidt sets fresh standards in authenticity for a Bolideck® product family that is already established as the market-leading alternative to real teak.

Resin applications specialist Bolidt has unveiled Bolideck® Future Teak Signature Premium as a modern reinterpretation of the sustainable, durable and lightweight alternative to real teak which has led the cruise market for 20 years.

Using a sophisticated blend of colours to recreate the natural patterns of the highest quality of teak, Bolidt began developing Bolideck® Signature Premium together with the Accor Group Orient Express brand in 2023. The result is a next generation decking solution, which is distinguished by exceptional authenticity – inspired by nature and with the ‘look and feel’ of timeless elegance.

The new system will feature on board the Orient Express Corinthian, which will enter service as the largest sailing yacht at sea upon delivery from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in 2026.

“Chantiers de l’Atlantique has been specifying Bolidt solutions on its cruise newbuilds for decades,” commented Gerben Smit, Head of Operations, Bolidt. “Bolideck® Future Teak Signature Premium achieves a timeless elegance befitting of a vessel that marries classic aesthetics and modern innovation for a new era of maritime luxury. We are delighted with the result.”

Made of a higher-quality material with greater colour stability, Bolideck® Signature Premium is also less prone to the fading effect of sustained UV exposure on sun decks and retains its natural appearance even when wet.

“We were inspired to create Bolideck® Future Teak Signature Premium with this extraordinary sailing yacht of the future in mind – where innovation meets nature and sustainability,” said Smit. “To achieve a level of elegance and natural aesthetics that would surpass those of the original Future Teak, we used an entirely new development process incorporating specialist tools and testing equipment. Even the pouring procedure is based on a new technique that our installers need to be specially trained in.”

Bolideck® Future Teak Signature Premium is being unveiled at the forthcoming Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition, taking place in Miami this month.