BMT Appoints Ian Tyler as Chairman

[By: BMT]

BMT, a leading international design, engineering and risk management consultancy, has announced the appointment of Ian Tyler as Chairman of BMT Group Ltd. Ian joined the board on 1st May and will assume the role of Chairman in early June.

Tyler has a wealth of experience with listed public companies, in both Executive and Non-Executive Director capacities. His business leadership experience spans multiple sectors including Energy, Infrastructure, Technology, Defence and Engineering. He is the former CEO of Balfour Beatty plc and brings exceptional board experience across companies including Cairn Energy, BAE Systems, Amey and Anglo American.

He takes over from BMT Group’s current Chairman, Charles Packshaw, who has made a tremendous contribution to the growth and direction of the business in his 9 years on the board.

Sarah Kenny, OBE, Chief Executive at BMT, said: “I’m enormously grateful to Charles for his unwavering support and leadership as chair as we successfully negotiated a complex operating environment including the pandemic. I’m delighted to welcome Ian to BMT at this exciting time as we build on the strong foundations we have created and maximise the impact we can deliver for our customers.”

Commenting upon his appointment, Tyler said: “In BMT I see a business that brings together amazingly talented people to work on projects that matter. A business with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. I’m excited to be joining the BMT Board and its employees on this journey.”

BMT is an international design, engineering and risk management consultancy, working principally in the maritime defence, energy and environment, marine risk and insurance, maritime transport and ports and logistics sectors.http://www.bmt.org

