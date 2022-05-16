bMC Boosts its Naval Architecture Capacity with Jacek Jazdzejewski

Captain Dennis Brand, Managing Director, brand MARINE CONSULTANTS.

[By: bMC]

Global marine consultancy, brand MARINE CONSULTANTS (bMC), has boosted its naval architecture and marine engineering business with the hire of industry specialist Jacek Ja?d?ejewski.

Naval Architect Jacek has been well known to the bMC team for a number of years having previously worked for a joint venture partner. He joins bMC as Head of Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering from ship design specialist NED-Project Ltd. Jacek brings with him a wealth of up-to-date and relevant naval architecture skills which will be of further benefit to valued clients of bMC, particularly on casualty cases requiring modelling or simulations, as well as longer term projects such as new build or refitting

bMC Managing Director, Captain Dennis Brand, said: “We are delighted to announce the recruitment of Jacek Ja?d?ejewski to the bMC team. The truth is that we have been keen to have Jacek on our team for some time. He has excellent naval architecture skills and a solid background of ship theory. We know that his skills and knowledge will be a valuable addition to our clients as we further develop the naval architecture and marine engineering side of our business.”

Polish-born Jacek commented: “I have been working with bMC for some time and am pleased to be able to now join them full time. I’m looking forward to developing what we offer whilst the technology and engineering tools available to the industry continue on a path of improvement. I’m impressed with the quality of technical reporting and advice that bMC give their clients and I’m confident that my input will also help the continual development of the services.”

