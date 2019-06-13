Blue Water Wins New Wind Projects

By MarEx 2019-06-13 18:34:11

Blue Water has lots of experience with transport and handling of components for the Wind industry, and in the coming period, Blue Water will handle four projects for our good customer, Siemens Gamesa Offshore.

The four projects, consisting of 183 wind turbines in total, will be loaded on to installation vessels by Blue Water and shipped out of Esbjerg. The first shipments out of a total of 47 have been completed, and the projects will continue for the rest of the year and next year.

“We are very pleased and proud of being entrusted with this assignment by Siemens Gamesa Offshore. It is a very important project for us and contributes to maintaining and strengthening our position within logistics and stevedoring to the Wind Turbine industry. We know that our extensive experience and strong competences mean a lot to our clients in relation to the entire logistics flow,” says Søren Messmann, Head of Operation, Port Services, Blue Water.

The four projects include three projects in the North Sea: Hohe See, Albatros, Borssele and one on the U.S. east coast: Coastal Virginia. Blue Water will, in addition to the actual loading of the wind turbine components, be responsible for transfer and preparation of the components before shipment.

