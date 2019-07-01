Bludworth Marine Relocates Headquarters to Galveston

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-01 18:20:55

As of June 1, Bludworth Marine LLC has relocated its corporate headquarters to Galveston, Texas. The new location (320 77th St.) is minutes from Bludworth’s 100'x300' graving dock location and the Port of Galveston Pier 38 dockside location.

The proximity will allow quicker response and service to the growing marine repair service business in Galveston and surrounding areas. The new 3.5-acre location also includes a 75'x150' high bay fabrication shop with a 10-ton overhead crane, a complete machine shop, full blast and paint building, a carpenter’s work shop and outside machinist shops for rotating equipment and pump repairs.

Established in 1998, Bludworth Marine has continually expanded to better service an expanding customer base of marine vessel owners. The shipyard manages multiple marine repair locations in Galveston and Orange, Texas. With one graving dock and two drydocks up to 3,000 ton, Bludworth Marine services a full range of vessels from inland tugs and barges to ocean-going ships.

The company also offers multiple marine services such as turnkey shipyards with docking capabilities to topside repairs on ships and ocean floating equipment. U.S. Gulf and worldwide services can be provided through its mobile crews.

Bludworth Marine also owns the Bludworth ATB flexible pushing system design and is the U.S. sales and service representative for the Japanese Taisei Engineering articouple ATB systems.

