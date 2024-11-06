Blakeley Boatworks Delivers M/V Claire Ellen to Cooper Marine-Louisiana

[By: Blakeley Boatworks]

Blakeley BoatWorks is proud to announce the completion and delivery of Hull 107, formally named M/V Claire Ellen, to Cooper Marine’s Louisiana operations.

Designed by Farrell and Norton and built by Blakeley BoatWorks, the 70-foot long, 28-foot wide, 1,600 horsepower vessel is fully compliant with the latest United States Coast Guard Subchapter M regulatory requirements.

“The New Build Program at Blakeley BoatWorks has delivered several vessels in this series, and we’re pleased to deliver the sixth 70ft pushboat to Cooper Marine-Louisiana,” said Swathin Kannalath, Managing Director of Blakeley BoatWorks. “We always want to exceed the expectations of the customer by providing the highest level of attention to quality and focus on reliability.”

The towboat is powered by two (2) Caterpillar C32 800 HP Tier 3 diesel marine engines and coupled to two (2) Twin Disc MGX5222 gears. Electrical power is supplied by two (2) Caterpillar C4.4 Tier 3 generators.

The towboat has a capacity of 22,000 gallons of fuel and 5,200 gallons of fresh water. The vessel is outfitted with 4 crew staterooms housing up to 7 crewmen with 3 bathrooms and a full galley arrangement.

“We’re proud of the work Blakeley BoatWorks has done and are excited for M/V Claire Ellen to service fleets on the lower Mississippi River,” said Karl Gonzales, Vice President of Cooper Marine-Louisiana Operations. “The addition of this vessel proves to our customers that we aim to continually service our industry with the best equipment and crew members in the industry.”

In addition to the delivery of M/V Claire Ellen, Blakeley BoatWorks has also begun construction on a seventh 1,600 horsepower vessel, Hull 113, for Cooper Marine’s Louisiana operations.