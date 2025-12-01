Björn Säljö Appointed New CEO of Humphree

[By: Volvo Penta]

During his 20 years at Volvo Penta, Björn Säljö has worked in several positions across product development, purchasing and senior commercial positions in the marine business. The last four years, Björn has been successfully driving business in his role as Vice President of the industrial service market.

"Humphree’s ambition to enable more days at sea, provided by safe and innovative stabilization, is well recognized by the market. I’m proud to welcome Björn as the new CEO for Humphree. Björn’s strong commercial background in marine leisure and commercial, and performance-focused leadership style combined with his experience in building deep relations with customers will be a great addition to the organization,” says Ewa Gierc, Chairman of the Humphree Board of Directors.

With immediate effect, Björn will take the helm to continue shaping Humphree’s strategy and innovative offering together with the current management and employees.

“I’m honored to take on this role and thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time, securing continued success in a competitive landscape, focusing on innovation and adding value to our customers. I’m eager to build strong connections across the entire supply chain—from suppliers to customers—and to contribute as part of the talented and dedicated Humphree team”, says Björn.

Björn succeeds Helena Lennersted, who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside Humphree. Humphree Board of Directors would like to thank Helena for her work and wish her the best of luck in the future