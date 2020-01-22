BIRNS Launches New Cable Assembly Data Rates of 9+ Gbits/Sec

By The Maritime Executive 01-22-2020 05:31:51

At BIRNS, we're constantly innovating technology that provides high performance under pressure. So be sure to stop by the BIRNS booth 706 at Underwater Intervention in New Orleans to experience the latest breakthroughs in subsea connectivity - including our new advanced Ethernet capability.

The BIRNS team has recently developed and tested exclusive cable constructed to the specifications of Cat 8.2 and deep submergence cable assemblies with data transfer rates (qualified over the entire range of pressures from 0 to 6000m) of 9.4+/- 0.1 Gbits/sec!

