Birdon Begins Construction on First Waterways Commerce Cutter

[By: Birdon]

Today, Birdon announced it has started construction on the first new Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC), a critical milestone in achieving the U.S. Coast Guard’s goal to recapitalize the aging Inland Waterways fleet.

Birdon has made significant proactive investments in engineering, design, facilities, equipment, and workforce development to be able to begin construction on these vessels. With its investment of more than $27 million in capital improvements underway at its shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, Birdon has demonstrated its commitment to delivering this critical capability to the Coast Guard. Those investments will result in the capacity to build six or more WCC vessels at a time, and will create an enduring, modern shipyard capable of delivering high-quality complex and multi-mission vessels into the future.

“Our entire team is thrilled to be entering this next phase of the WCC program with start of construction,” said Tony Ardito, President of Birdon. “We are grateful for our partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, and look forward to continuing to deliver on this critical program.”

Birdon has prioritized growing the workforce in the Gulf Coast through partnerships with local community colleges and high schools, relationships with regionally based contract labor firms, and strong community engagement. The company is providing on-site training and skill upgrade programs, and recently launched the Birdon Futures Apprenticeship program, which provides on-the-job training in a variety of shipbuilding specialties.

“We aren’t just hiring talent, we are growing the shipbuilding workforce through apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and other strategic opportunities,” Ardito added.

The WCC program includes significant small business participation. Birdon has worked to identify small businesses that meet the rigorous quality standards needed for the program and has invested substantial time and effort to ensure those businesses are able to successfully participate in a U.S. Government program of this size. More than 70% of the contract will be performed by small businesses, many of which are located in the Gulf Coast.

Birdon was awarded a $1.187 billion contract in 2022 to design and build 27 new WCC vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard, including 16 River Buoy Tenders (WLRs) and 11 Inland Construction Tenders (WLICs). The WCCs are essential to maintain and protect the United States’ intra-coastal and inland Marine Transportation System. This System spreads over 12,000 miles of commercially active inland waterways through which 630 million tons of cargo moves annually, accounting for more than $5.4 trillion in annual economic activity and supporting 30.7 million jobs for the U.S. economy. To support the safe and efficient flow of economic activity along these U.S. rivers, lakes, intercoastal waterways and harbors, WCCs establish and maintain over 28,200 inland Aids to Navigation (ATON). Additional missions include search and rescue (SAR), marine safety, marine environmental protection, and security of ports, waterways, and coasts. Many of the current

Inland Waterways fleet are over 50 years old and are increasingly difficult and expensive to maintain. The new WCCs will greatly enhance the Coast Guard’s ability to perform their Marine Transportation System missions.