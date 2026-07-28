BIO-UV Group H1 2026 Reports €20.1 Million Turnover

[By BIO-UV]

BIO-UV Group French water treatment and disinfection systems specialist BIO-UV Group has reported strong revenues of €20.1 million for the H1 2026, with its Services & After-Sales division achieving 10% growth on the same period 2025.

The Groups says the positive performance reflects the continued expansion of the installed equipment base and underpins a growing stream of recurring, higher-margin revenue.

Growth was driven by export activity, stabilisation in the maritime retrofit market, and sustained momentum in fisheries and aquaculture. Revenue in the aquaculture segment alone increased by €0.6 million over the period.

In early 2026, BIO-UV Group notably secured a major contract for a water treatment and disinfection project with a global salmon producer in Iceland. The project is currently under implementation.

The Lunel, France-headquartered BIO-UV Group expects organic growth to continue throughout 2026 supported by accelerated momentum in the Solutions division, driven by export-led aquaculture projects, continued activity in maritime applications, and municipal and industrial wastewater solutions.

The company also anticipates continued expansion of the Services & After-Sales segment, benefiting from its recurring and higher-margin profile.

As of mid-July 2026, the Group’s order backlog is slightly higher than at the same point last year, with an increased pipeline of opportunities in export markets.

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures, and markets innovative water treatment and disinfection systems based on ultraviolet light, salt electrolysis, ozone, and advanced oxidation processes (AOP).

It is one of leading manufacturers of UV-based ballast water treatment systems to the global maritime and yachting industries with several hundred references for its BIO-SEA BWTS.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0013345493 – ALTUV), the Group has been recognised as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI investment scheme.