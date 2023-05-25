BIO-SEA Ballast Water Treatment System Developed for U.S. Navy

Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon, CEO of BIO-UV Group

[By: BIO-UV Group]

BIO-UV Group is delighted to announce that a BIO-SEA Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) designed for the Unites States Navy (USN) completed Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) at the production facility in France. BIO-UV Group now has approval to ship the system to a USN facility for operational testing.

BIO-UV Group is working with The Columbia Group, Inc. (TCG), a U.S.-based engineering partner, and prime contractor in the development project. Teaming up with BIO-UV Group design engineers, TCG was awarded a contract in 2021 to develop a military version of BIO-SEA’s United States Coast Guard (USCG)-approved ultraviolet light (UV) ballast water disinfection system to equip future USN ships. Contract awards were open to international vendors based on a competitive proposal process.

Completion of FAT is a critical step in the multi-year design and development project. The overall program has been developed to meet the U.S. Government objective to provide Naval vessels with a treatment option to manage ballast water, pending successful completion of the contract in 2026. BIO-UV Group works as part of a team with USN scientists and engineers, and TCG engineers in support of this objective.

“We thank the TCG team and USN representatives for visiting our production plant and overseeing the successful completion of FATs of the first BIO-SEA unit under the initial development contract” said Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon, CEO of BIO-UV Group.

“This is a major milestone and not only represents the quality and efficiency of BIO-SEA engineering and technology, but it is also indicative of the success of the partnership we have with the USN and TCG in designing a custom-made BWTS capable of meeting the most stringent requirements of the U.S. military” he added.

The tailor-made system developed for the USN is a robust, filtration and UV-based BWTS capable of dealing with flow rates up to 300m3/h and plans include the manufacture of a system capable of up to 1,000m3/h.

https://en.bio-uv.com/

www.ballast-water-treatment.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.