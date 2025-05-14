BIMCO Elects New President: Paul Pathy of Fednav

[By BIMCO]

Paul Pathy, President & CEO of Canada’s largest dry bulk shipping company, Fednav, has been elected as President of BIMCO at our general meeting in Copenhagen on Wednesday 14 May 2025.

He takes over as the 47th President and is the first BIMCO President from the Americas. He takes over from Nikolaus H. Schües.

“I am honoured to take on the role of President at BIMCO. Our industry faces significant challenges, and I am committed to raising awareness about the invaluable contributions of the shipping industry and seafarers,” said Paul Pathy.

“We are at a critical juncture where free trade is under threat and geopolitical tensions are escalating. It is crucial that we support our industry, ensure the safety of our seafarers and facilitate a global marketplace”.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Emory University in Atlanta and a law degree (JD) and Master of international management (MIM), both from the University of Denver in Colorado. Before returning home to Montreal to begin his Fednav career, he worked in private equity in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a tech startup in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the General Meeting, other elections were also held, with Ioanna Procopiou of Prominence Maritime SA, being elected as President Designate. Nikolaus H. Schües, as outgoing president, is now Immediate Past President.

