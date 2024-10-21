Bigyellowfish Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

[By: Bigyellowfish]

Bigyellowfish, a workplace tech platform specialising in behavioural risk management for safety-critical frontline industries, has won the Innovation Award at the Seafarers Awards Singapore 2024 organised by The Mission to Seafarers.

The annual Mission to Seafarers Awards ceremony honours individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to improving the welfare of seafarers worldwide.

Bigyellowfish received the Innovation Award in recognition of their work in enhancing seafarer performance and well-being through its platform. The company currently helps shipping companies support the holistic well-being, safety culture and learning needs of approximately 80,000 seafarers across 1,600 vessels.

Commenting on the award, Capt. Soma Sundar Gollakota, Co-Founder and CEO of Bigyellowfish said, “We are proud to receive this award which is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the well-being and workplace performance of seafarers and other frontline workers in safety-critical industries.

“Seafarers today are working in an increasingly challenging environment, and we are pleased to play our part in improving their welfare which in turn strengthens the entire maritime industry.”