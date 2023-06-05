'Biggest and Best’ Nor-Shipping Kicks Off in Oslo and Lillestrøm

Today sees the official opening of Nor-Shipping 2023, with a high-profile event at Oslo City Hall, a special bell ringing ceremony at Oslo stock exchange, a UN Global Compact high-level meeting, and a range of other partner and networking activities. Nor-Shipping’s main exhibition, gathering almost 1000 international exhibitors and tens of thousands of delegates, kicks off in Lillestrøm tomorrow, with organisers believing this will be “the biggest and best Nor-Shipping week ever.”

A world of opportunity

Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping’s Director, comments: “I’d like to take this chance to welcome the entire world of maritime and ocean industries to Norway. This is the 29th Nor-Shipping and I’ve never known such a sense of excitement as our business gets the chance to re-engage, experience the very latest innovations and developments, share knowledge, access new opportunities and, last but not least, have fun!

“With this Nor-Shipping focusing on enabling and supporting profitable #PartnerShips, this is the ideal arena to come together, and work together, towards a successful, sustainable future. I believe we truly have something for everyone with ocean business ambitions. The atmosphere, the excitement, is already electric - it’s going to be a week to remember.”

Leading the way

The highlights awaiting delegates and participants are myriad. With John F. Kerry, arguably the world’s most high-profile international diplomat, just confirmed for tomorrow’s Ocean Leadership Conference – joining speakers including Dr Andrew Forrest of Fortescue Metals Group, Nobel laureate Joseph E. Stiglitz, and IMO’s Kitack Lim, amongst others – the big names are out in force. A who’s who of industry and thought leaders will also appear throughout the week in the always anticipated Blue Talks.

2023’s programme also boasts the first ever Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind and Offshore Aquaculture Conferences, making the most of opportunities in these rapidly developing segments, as well as the Second Maritime Hydrogen Conference and the Fourth International Autonomy Summit. The newly launched Ocean Campus initiative is also on hand at the exhibition to help bridge the gap between tomorrow’s talent, employers and leading educational institutions.

Your people, your future

Finally, the attraction of the week’s ‘social side’ cannot be underestimated, with the Nor-Shipping BBQ and Closing Party lining up alongside a huge array of partner events and the ever-popular [email protected] city centre Oslo hotspot.

“This is a people industry,” Norvik adds, “so the ability to meet and showcase products and services face-to-face, and then enjoy some entertainment, good food and refreshments can be the glue that bonds profitable new #PartnerShips together. This is your opportunity to shine. Welcome to Nor-Shipping!”

Delegates and participants should take note that all travel in Oslo’s Zone 1, including from Gardermoen with VY trains, is included with the main Nor-Shipping ticket. The ticket should be downloaded to your phone prior to boarding and arrival to ensure smoother travel and exhibition access.

For further details, and information on all the week’s activities, please see www.nor-shipping.com

