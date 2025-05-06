Better Safeguarding Measures are Needed to Support Cadets at Sea

[By: The. Hood]

Cadets are increasingly struggling to complete their cadetships due to a shortage of available placements onboard.

In some instances, this scarcity has reportedly led to situations where individuals in positions of influence have taken advantage of cadets seeking essential sea time.

According to the Institute for Human Rights and Business (IHRB), almost one third (31%) of seafarers are asked to pay a recruitment fee for jobs on merchant vessels. While some shipowners do offer structured cadet programmes, many prioritise hiring experienced crew, limiting opportunities for cadets to fulfil the 12 months of sea service required for certification.

This lack of opportunity can leave cadets exposed to exploitation by certain recruitment agents or port officials, who may place inappropriate demands or conditions in exchange for placement opportunities.

To help tackle these challenges, The Hood, a social media platform built specifically for the maritime sector, is working to digitalise the recruitment and placement process. The platform keeps a record of all recruitment activity for internal review, supporting transparency and enabling oversight. Its system is designed to promote transparency and ensure all transactions are properly documented. It also provides a framework for greater involvement from management and senior teams, helping to strengthen accountability across the board.

“The seafaring industry is becoming a narrower tunnel and one that rarely gains attention unless it is catastrophic,” says Josephine Le, founder and Managing Director of The Hood. “As an industry, we have a duty of care to our people, especially those on the front line at sea and those just starting their journey.”

The Hood is committed to work with local maritime and labour authorities to ensure the reported cases are handled appropriately and highlighting good practices from reputable employers. The platform will only accept recruitment companies and employers who are licensed and with valid MLC certificates. Only recruiters assigned by these companies may have access to the job portals and professional files of candidates.

Supporting and safeguarding cadets is vital for the future of the maritime workforce. Without accessible placements and protective measures, the industry risks losing young talent at a time when it should be encouraging and investing in them.