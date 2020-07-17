BESIX to Build World-class Marine Facilities in Mozambique

BESIX in partnership with Mota-Engil S.A., will build the marine facilities of the Mozambique LNG Gas Development Project. Works include the construction of the Material Offloading Facility and the LNG load-out jetty and wharf. The terminal comprises one of the world’s longest jetty structures, totalling 4,600 metres out at sea, 5 berths / platforms, including four for LNG and one for condensate, as well as associated mooring facilities for the largest LNG carriers.

Contract for Engineering, Procurement and Construction was signed with EPC contractor CCS JV in April 2020. The design of the facilities has been significantly optimised through an active collaboration between CCS JV and BESIX’s in-house Engineering Department.

Works, which will be carried out with BESIX’s own marine fleet, will begin in mid-2020

The Contract

BESIX, together with its partner Mota-Engil, will design and build all permanent marine facilities of the Mozambique LNG Gas Development Project. The project is located in the Cabo Delgado Province, near the coastal town of Palma on the Indian Ocean coastline of Mozambique.



Scope of works

Works include the execution of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the LNG load-out jetty and the Material Offloading Facility.

The LNG load-out jetty and wharf comprises a 2,700-meter-long access jetty, with a width varying between 34 and 90 metres, leading to a 1,900-meter-long wharf out at sea. The wharf will notably be equipped with 5 berths / platforms, including the four for LNG and the one for condensate as well as berthing and mooring facilities for the largest LNG carriers (two Q-Max and two Q-Flex).

The Material Offloading Facility is a support marine base for the Mozambique LNG project development. It comprises quay wall structures and mooring and berthing facilities for cargo ships.

Works are expected to start in mid-2020. They will be carried out with BESIX’s own marine construction equipment fleet, which comprises i.a. two self-elevating platforms and crane barges.

Mathieu Dechamps, General Manager BESIX International: "We are particularly proud to carry out this project and to equip our client CCS JV and the Republic of Mozambique with world-class marine facilities, while TOTAL is the operator for which the facilities are being built. BESIX has built over ten major jetty structures over the last 15 years in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Canada. The infrastructure in Mozambique can rely on our renowned expertise in marine works. We look forward to developing them with our JV partner Mota-Engil."

Design & Engineering

CCS JV and BESIX have implemented a collaborative approach regarding the design of the facilities. This has allowed BESIX’s in-house Engineering department to develop state-of-the-art variants which significantly optimise the design and improve the project’s risk management.



Fabian Boucher, Director BESIX Engineering Department: "We started working on this project in 2014. The tendering process has allowed us to build a trusting relationship and a transparent working method with our client, CCS JV. It has also enabled our experts to provide 'value engineering', that is, creative solutions that combine the client’s specific interests with our specialised equipment (jack-up barges) commonly used for this type of work. Our full BIM integration will also benefit the functional objectives and the entire life cycle of the project. These marine facilities are high-end infrastructures that we are particularly proud to design and to build on the African continent, in Mozambique."

