Bert Jan ter Riet Appointed COO at Royal IHC

[By: Royal IHC]

Effective March 16 2024, Bert Jan ter Riet will start at Royal IHC in his role of Chief Operations Officer (COO).

As announced in November of 2023, Royal IHC was looking for a COO to focus on further developing the company’s shipbuilding qualities, managing the yards and, in parallel, realising the build abroad strategy in addition to building in the Netherlands.

With Bert Jan ter Riet, Royal IHC has found a board member capable to further develop the company’s new strategic direction for its operations. Mr. Ter Riet will focus on (international) shipbuilding and operations, whereas CEO Derk te Bokkel will be responsible for flow business, finance, and the corporate functions. Also, Royal IHC’s newly appointed COO will be responsible for successful delivery of the Boskalis 31,000 M3 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), which will be built in the yard at Krimpen aan den IJssel.

Mr. Ter Riet has 30 years of experience in the maritime sector. After graduating at the Technical University of Delft as Master in Naval Architecture & Marine, he commenced his career as Project Manager for Damen, in which position he significantly contributed to offshore and specialized vessels. Bert Jan ter Riet progressed his career into Operations and General Management and became profit and loss responsible for Damen’s biggest shipyard, located in Gorinchem. In 2019, he moved into the position of Vice President Operations Russia.

Bert Jan ter Riet: “With its vast experience and unique expertise in high-quality and innovative maritime technology, Royal IHC is a company I will be proud to work for. Now that the financial restructuring has been successfully completed, I am confident that the new build abroad strategy will result in a new era of success for the company.”