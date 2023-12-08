Becker Marine Systems Presents Manufacturer Quality Award

[By: Becker Marine Systems]

At the prestigious Marintec fair in Shanghai, Becker Marine Systems will present the Manufacturer Quality Award for the first time. This accolade is a recognition of outstanding quality performance, acknowledging the commitment and professionalism of NanTong Ocean Ship Equipment Co., Ltd. (Cosco YP).

This award, which will be personally presented by Henning Kuhlmann, Managing Director of Becker Marine Systems, on December 5th, marks a premiere. It‘s the first time Becker Marine Systems has given this award on a global level. "With this award, we want to express our gratitude to Cosco YP for its excellent process control, continuous improvements, and the provision of high-quality products for our customers," says Henning Kuhlmann.

Behind this successful cooperation lies more than seven years of collaboration between Cosco YP and Becker Marine Systems. The partnership started with four ship sets and now encompasses over 60 complete ship sets and over 40 trunk sets of high-efficiency rudder systems. Customers include major shipyards of the COSCO group, Hudong, Jiangnan, Waigaoqiao, DSIC, GSIC, New Yangzi Group, among others. „For Cosco YP, receiving this award is a great honor and recognition of our work,“ says Ran Hongbo, General Manager of Nantong Ocean Ship Equipment.

Last year, the cooperation was also extended to the production of Energy Saving Devices (ESD). For this purpose, the workshop in Nantong was set up as one of the production sites for ESD. Both companies share a similar philosophy in terms of management, optimizing their advantages, accepting differences, and striving for the highest customer satisfaction.