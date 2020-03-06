Bawat A/S Seeks Experienced Technical Manager

By The Maritime Executive 03-03-2020 09:00:00

Are you passionate about protecting the world’s oceans through green technology for ballast water? Then we have just the position for you!

On behalf of BAWAT A/S, MARPRO is looking for an experienced Technical Manager that can join the management team of Bawat A/S.

Bawat A/S is a Danish privately owned company that offers a unique green solution for treating ballast water. Ballast water transported by ships must not be discharged into new waters without treatment, to avoid invasive species. The economically attractive solution is based on using the ship’s waste heat to pasteurize the ballast water. This green technology uses neither chemicals nor additional energy, which makes it unique among the market’s competing solutions. It is IMO approved, patented and holds great development potential. Bawat A/S has sold ballast-water installations to several of the world’s leading shipping companies and is ready to speed up the commercialization. The market is very attractive, since the world’s collective fleet of ships are now obliged only to discharge treated ballast water. Moreover, a unique feature of the technology is that it can be used to great advantage in both ports and shipyards.

Responsibilities

Daily management and hands-on engagement with the engineering team where the core tasks are;

Support to the sales teams in the pre-order phase related to system design, P&ID lay-out and equipment selection

Support to the project teams during installation and commissioning of Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) with operational procedures, documentation and engineering support

Quality system

Class and flag compliance for BWTS installations

Continuous development of the product portfolio

Competencies

Master or bachelor's degree in e.g. electrical, mechanical, marine engineering or equivalent.

Minimum 10 years technical experience from a similar position with detailed insight into ships machinery and engine rooms

Understand the process design in engine rooms on ships or similar

Has experience with project management, installation and commissioning of process equipment on ships or engine rooms

Previous experience with BWTS is an advantage

Commercial understanding

Bawat is looking for a person that is:

A hands-on leader

Systematic, structured and detail oriented

Team player

Appreciate the working environment in a SME

Working for Bawat A/S means that you will

join a team of specialist profiles who are passionate about their work

have plenty of opportunities for personal development in a busy working environment with rapid decision-making processes

be working with committed colleagues at a dynamic workplace in Hørsholm

work in an open and inspiring office environment

be working in DTU Science Park, Denmark’s leading deep-tech community

work with an equal opportunity employer

benefit from Flex time with fixed time 9-15

work with English speaking customers and suppliers

Limited travel activity can be expected.

The recruitment process is handled by MARPRO. For questions, please contact Managing Director, Jakob le Fevre, MARPRO on +45 5370 0995.

Application deadline is March 18th, 2020. If interested, please upload your motivated application and CV, by clicking the apply link. You should receive a confirmation, when you have completed the application process. If you haven´t received a confirmation e-mail within 10 minutes after applying, please check your spam folder. In case you locate it in the spam folder, remember to white list the domain, so you receive invitations to interviews etc.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.