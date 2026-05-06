BASS Wins BW LNG Contract for BASSnet Neo Cloud-Native Solution

[By: BASS Software]

BASS Software has secured a contract with BW LNG to implement its next-generation BASSnet Neo cloud-native maritime ERP solution across the company’s fleet of LNG carriers and Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). BASSnet Neo was selected following a comprehensive global evaluation process.

BW LNG, a leading global owner and operator of LNG carriers and FSRUs, conducted a global review covering up to 30 solutions in the market. BASSnet Neo was ultimately chosen following extensive technical and operational evaluations, including sandbox testing.

“We are extremely proud to have been selected following such a comprehensive and competitive evaluation process,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “This contract underscores the strength of BASSnet Neo’s cloud-native architecture and our ability to support critical LNG and FSRU operations. Our platform provides a secure and scalable foundation for operational excellence across global organisations.”

BASS has a long-standing track record, with large and prominent industry players relying on its maintenance and procurement solutions for decades. This demonstrates BASSnet’s operational benefits and return on investment.

A Unified SaaS Platform for Complex LNG Operations

Under the agreement, BW LNG will implement core BASSnet Neo modules including Maintenance, Materials & Inventory Management, Procurement, and Dry-Docking, along with mobile apps such as the BASSnet Inventory, Inspectra, and Projects apps. The solution will be delivered as a fully managed SaaS platform with a robust cybersecurity regime complying with ISO 27001 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

“BASS stood out for its modern, future-proof cloud architecture, and also their willingness to work closely with us in the system validation process,” said Harald Martin Myhre, Vice President of IT and Digitalisation at BW LNG. “We are looking forward to see BASSnet Neo support our drive to leverage data in optimising and streamlining our fleet management processes in the years to come.”

This agreement marks a significant milestone for BASS Software, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of cloud-native fleet management solutions and reinforcing its track record of delivering scalable, secure, and future-ready SaaS solutions to the global maritime industry.